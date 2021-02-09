Mrs. Carolyn (Stinson) Brown, age 90, a resident of Wincrest, Texas, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Brown was born in Elba, Ala. and has many relatives who still live there. She graduated from Alabama State University. While teaching elementary school in Enterprise, Ala., she met her husband Joseph I. Brown who was stationed at Fort Rucker.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 10 a.m., at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
