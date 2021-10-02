Ms. Carolyn Virginia Morgan, age 71, of the Babbie Community died Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Andalusia Hospital.
Ms. Morgan is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Linda Morgan Linton and Ricky; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Morgan and Tina, and Bobby Morgan and Charlotte; and nephews, Cole Linton, Matthew Morgan and James Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winnie Bell Hyde Morgan and James Faroe Morgan; and nephew, Donnie Morgan.
Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn Virginia Morgan will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 from Babbie Baptist Church with burial following in the Babbie Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Bobby Morgan will be officiating.
