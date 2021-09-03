Catina "Tina" Ann Miller 46 of Jack, AL departed this life Friday, September 3, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Alabama, as a result of complications from Covid-19.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Committal services will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: husband - Clint Miller, Jack; daughter - Destiny Miller, Brundidge, AL; son - Gabriel Miller, Jack; grandson - Carson Pittman, Brundidge, AL; mother - Peritha Nell Mitchell, Elba; father - Ronnie Mitchell, Enterprise, AL; sister - Trina (Deago) Bush, Jack.
