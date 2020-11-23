Cecil Hall, Jr. age 80 of Graceville, FL formerly of Elba, AL died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Ho Cha "Peggy" Hall, Graceville; daughters - Brenda (Tony) Watson, Mobile, AL, Monika (Clay) Hollister, Marianna, FL, Lisa Huckaby, Tallahassee, FL, and Melinda (KC) George, Marianna; sister - Frances Crawford, Elba; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Hall family
