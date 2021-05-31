Chad Sessions

Mr. Chad Frederick Sessions, age 46, of Kinston, AL died Friday, May 28, 2021 in a Dothan hospital.
Chad is survived by his wife, Nicole Bradley Sessions; son, Rylan Chad (RC) Sessions; parents, Linda Bowden Sessions and Freddie Sessions; sister and brother-in-law, Kasey Sessions Burnham and Philip; grandmothers, Betty Sessions and Sara Nell Bowden; nephew, Bryce Burnham; mother and father-in-law, Sam and Ralph Bradley; sister-in-law, Carrie Bradley; and many other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Horace Sessions and M. K. Bowden.
Funeral services for Mr. Sessions will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Ino Baptist Church with burial following in Fairview Cemetery. Garry Winstead, Dennis Busby and Bryan Sawyer will be officiating with Wyatt Funeral Home directing. There will be no visitation prior to the service, and it is requested that everyone be seated once entering the sanctuary.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Rhoades Cemetery Fund, 3044 Hwy 189, Kinston, AL 36453.
The family asks that everyone be mindful of the Covid guidelines that have been set forth by Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Public Health.
