Mr. Charles David Donaldson, Sr., age 80, of Opp, AL Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Healthmark Regional Hospital in DeFuniak Springs, FL.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles David Donaldson, Sr. will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 7, 2022 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Richard Holmes will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Wyatt Donaldson, Timothy Donaldson, Scott Weeks, Jim Weeks, Ross Baker, Conner Machen, Caden Machen, Braxton Donaldson and Kade Donaldson.
Charles is survived by his son, John Donaldson; grandson, Jed Donaldson; brother, Tim Donaldson; sisters-in-law, Penny Bass Locke and Margaret Donaldson; brother-in-law, Paul Bass; and nine nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bass Donaldson; son, David Donaldson; sisters, Ann Baker and husband, Charles, and Jane Weeks and husband, James; brother, Roy Donaldson; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Donaldson; parents, Katherine Melissia Meacham Donaldson and Robert “Bob” Roy Donaldson, Sr.; nephews, Robert Roy Donaldson III and Ken Weeks; niece, Cynthia Gail Donaldson; and great-nephew, Trey Weeks.
