Mr. Charles Henderson of Elba, AL died February 26, 2021 at his home. Funeral services were held Saturday March 6, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Elba.
Charles Henderson, Jr was born December 25, 1946 in Covington County AL to the late Brewton Henderson and Mae Pearl Henderson.
He was united in marriage on August 13, 1965 to Ollie Mims Henderson and to this union three children were born.
He was employed with Dorsey Trailers in Elba, as a welder for thirty-three years. After his retirement he went to work for Outdoors Aluminum in Geneva AL. After his finial retirement he continued gardening until his death.
He was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully until his death. Charles served as the Superintendent of Sunday School for over thirty years; also he was a member of the Male Choir, Laymen Department, Usher Board, Sr. Mission and was on the Deacon Board for many years. Deacon Henderson was a member, and the Vice-President for the Southeast District Singing Convention Building. Every Sunday, the Sunday Morning Daily Bread aired on “WOPP” ‘radio station, where he loved spreading the gospel through words and songs. His love for singing was at heart; he sang with the Spiritual Five Gospel singing group and was the manager for over 20 years. He shall always be remembered for his transporting of goods such as watermelon, peas, okra, and etc. He had a great passion for gardening; this is why the song “Sow Good Seed” was his motto.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Ollie Mims Henderson, Elba; two daughters, Angela (Gale) Henderson, Opp, AL; Linda Henderson (Nate) Tillis, Kinston, AL; one son, Charles Alvin (Dawn) Henderson, Killeen, TX.; five grandchildren - Marquez Henderson preceded him in death, Brandy Brannon, Jaquez Henderson, Kiara Henderson, and Christian Henderson; seven great grandchildren - Zy’Kerriya Henderson, Dada Stoudemire, Alvin O’Bryan Henderson, Cordell Henderson, Gabriel Henderson, Marshaun Henderson; two sisters Annie P. Siler (Arthur), Opp, Martha Henderson, Elba; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and the church congregation of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Three sisters preceded him in death, Annie Lee Campbell, Junie Mae Teague (Pledge), Mary Henderson Stoudemire (James); five brothers also preceded him in death, O.D. Brown (Jessie), Benjamin Henderson, Henry Henderson, Joe Henderson and Willie (Clara) Henderson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and the church congregation of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
