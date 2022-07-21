Mr. Charles Junior Osborn, age 81, a resident of Montgomery, Ala., died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at a local hospital.
Charles was born June 19, 1941 to the late Charlie Osborn and Martha “Madie” Goodson Osborn in Elba, Ala.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., from Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Ala., with Brookside Funeral Home, Crematorium and Memorial Gardens of Millbrook directing
Mr. Osborn was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline P. Osborn; daughter, Shara Lynn Hicks; six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his son: Charles Edward Osborne, Valley, Ala.; daughters: Deborah Anne Dyes (Mitch) Opelika, Angela Carol Dyes, Montgomery, Ala.; grandchildren: Andrew Dyes (Jennifer), Amelia Rhodes (Josh), Opelika, Kallie Davis (Walker), Birmingham, Ala., Morgan Livingston (Brandon), Montgomery, Chase Osborne and Hannah Osborne, Phenix City, Ala..; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Faye Kyle (Ray) Elba, Anne Hawkins (Jerry) Opelika; and host of nieces and nephews.
