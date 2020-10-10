Charles M Hodge

Charles Madison Hodge (Chuck) died at Vitas Hospice Care Facility in Winter Garden, FL on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Memorial services will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Zoar Community Cemetery at 2:00 P. M. with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Charles is predeceased by his son, Charles Daniel Hodge (Taylor, AL), his parents, Willie Dae Hodge and Mary Hodge (Elba, AL). Also, his brother, Douglas Hodge (Elba).
Charles is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Lursie Mae Ross Hodge. They were married in Iuka, Mississippi on December 15, 1954.
Charles is remembered by his 22 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his siblings: Patti, daughter, (Orlando); Joe, son of Winter Garden; and Judy, daughter (Mt. Juliet, TN.); grandchildren: Joey (Winter Garden), Rusty (Oviedo), Jessica (Winter Garden), Jason (Ocoee), Dylan (Mt. Juliet, TN), and Noelle (Mt. Juliet, TN.); great-grandchildren: Taylor, James, Ophelia, Audrey, Madison, Elana, Hannah, Corbin, Bryson, Lola, Jaiden, and Leah; siblings: Maylene Wilkerson (Houston, TX) and Nell Moore (New Brockton, AL). He loved all members who married in, as well: Buddy, Janet, Adam, Shelby, and Kandi. He is remembered by other special members: Joyce, Betty, Roy Frank, Sue, Dennis, Greg, Brittany, Pat, Jane, Stanley, Hollis, Rita and Steve; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Charles was born in Elba, AL on November 23, 1935. He attended school in Damascus, AL and graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. After serving 23 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant, he worked for Martin Marietta and Lucent Technologies in Orlando, FL.
