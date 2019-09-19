Mr. Charlie Tillis Jr., age 91, of Opp, Ala., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Andalusia Regional Hospital. Funeral services were held Sept. 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, Ala., directing. He was the youngest child born to Charlie Tillis & Pearlie Tillis in (Friendship), Covington County, Ala. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Pearlie Tillis; one sister, Gussie Adams; three brothers, Rufus, Bufus and Rubert Tillis; and one daughter-in-law, Evelyn Tillis. Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Catherine Tillis, Opp; seven children: Malcom Tillis (Mary Brundidge), Charlie R. Tillis (Linda), Rickie Tillis, Anthony Tillis, Connie T. Henderson, Gloria Tillis, Opp, and Shelia Tillis of Montgomery, Ala.; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great grands, great-great grands, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
