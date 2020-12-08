CHARLIE JACK (JAY) BOLAND
Mr. Charlie Jack (Jay) Boland, age 79, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Alexian Village.
Born in Elba, Ala. (Basin Community) on May 15, 1941 to the late Sidney Henry and Adee Grimes Boland, he attended Kinston High School and later graduated from Delta State College where he coached for a couple of years before moving back to Enterprise. He was a retired Real Estate Agent in Enterprise after many years of service.
Jay was an avid Alabama Football fan and enjoyed playing basketball with a church league and also enjoyed being around his other brothers and their families at family gatherings. If Jay had just met you or had known you for years, he wanted to know your date of birth. Jay accumulated a long list of birthday’s and individual phone numbers over the many years and dedicated each day making his calls to each individual and would sing Happy Birthday to them.
He was a devoted father and a great pawpaw to his grandchildren. He loved the Lord, was a believer in Jesus Christ and wasn’t afraid to share the gospel whether he knew you or not.
Jay was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Enterprise, AL.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, December 18th at Sorrells Funeral Home, Enterprise, AL. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 19th.
Survivors include his three children: Jason Boland, Signal Mountain, Tenn., Brad (Nicole) Boland, Mobile, Ala., and Bethany Boland Collins, Lebanon, Ill.; five grandchildren: Jaxson and Sierra Boland, Addison Boland, Jack and Glenn Collins; and two brothers, Bill Boland, New Brockton, Ala., and Jearl Boland, Elba.
