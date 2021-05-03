Mr. Charlie Stickney Sr. age 80 of Daleville, AL died Saturday April 24, 2021. Graveside services were held Saturday May 1, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Enterprise, AL with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Charlie Stickney Sr. was born on January 9,1941 in Phenix City, AL to the late Jeff Stickney and Willie Lee Stickney.
He was educated in the public school system of Phenix City, AL He did construction work in several states before settling in Enterprise, then later in Daleville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Donella Stickney; his parents; two brothers: William Stickney Sr. and George Stickney; two sisters Emma Mae Washington and Alice Baker; one daughter: Delana Caldwell.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons: Charlie Stickney Jr., Timothy Lamar Stickney, and Matthew Johnson all of Columbus, GA; stepdaughter Natasha Hutchinson (Willie) Brundidge, AL; one brother: Fred Stickney (Jackie) of Winter Heaven, FL; three sisters: Annice Jasper, Sarah S. Anderson, and Rosa Lee Stickney all of Phenix City; niece: Elnora McCory of Phenix City, and Cheryl Gray of Daleville; grandchildren: Angie (Broderick) Miller, Matthew Johnson Jr., Raphael Johnson, and DeMario Caldwell; great grandchildren: Quincy Mills, Tasha Miller, Tyra Miller, and Darren Miller.; sisters-in-law Mary Stickney and Theresa Stickney of Phenix City; brothers-in-law: Rev. Joseph Hutchinson (Linda) of Daleville and Rev. Glennie C Hutchinson (Joann) of Enterprise; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.