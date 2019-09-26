Charlotte Moates Clark passed away at the age of 92. She left this world to
be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Charlotte Clark loved people and loved the Lord through her church. She has
belonged to several churches where her life centered around her church.
These churches included the First Baptist Church of Enterprise, First
Baptist Church of Auburn, First Baptist Church of Elba, and the Covenant
Community Church of Elba. She taught Sunday school for over 35 years and
was WMU Director for 15 years. While at Auburn, she also served on the
Interfaith Council and was active at the Baptist Student Union
Charlotte Clark was also active in civic and community affairs in Elba. She
served on the Elba Library Board for 37 years.
Charlotte Moates Clark was born on June 15, 1927 to her parents Abner Lee
Moates and Alma Speigner Moates in Enterprise, Alabama. She grew up on her
family's farm in Enterprise and attended her early education in the
Enterprise School System graduating in May, 1944. She attended Judson
College and Graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Alabama
Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) in 1948. After graduation she
worked as a case worker with the Coffee County Welfare Department. She
married Fred Denson Clark Sr. of Elba, Alabama on February 28, 1954. She
and Fred had two sons.
Her survivors are her sons, Fred Denson Clark Jr., wife Blake Guthrie Clark,
of Montgomery, AL and Mark Moates Clark, wife Julie Maulden Clark, of
Auburn, AL. She has five grandchildren, Clayton Moates Clark, Griffin Thomas
Clark, Joshua Denson Clark, Laura Catherine Clark, and Fred Denson Clark
III. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, her brother
Harris Moates, and sister, Helen Moates Conner.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, 28, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the Covenant
Community Church, 2667 Hickman Avenue in Elba with Reverend Diana Farrell
White, and Dr. Doug Dortch officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen
Cemetery in Elba under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will
be held from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m on the night of Friday, September 27, 2019
at the Hayes Funeral Home, 431 East Davis Street in Elba Alabama.
Memorials may be made to the Covenant Community Church, c/o 332 Simmons
Street, Elba, Alabama 36323.
