Cheyenne Vanessa Bowman, age 12, of Enterprise, AL, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Elba, AL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Ino Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Winstead officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Children’s Hospital, 1600 7th Ave., Birmingham, AL 35233 in memory of Cheyenne Vanessa Bowman.
Survivors include her father and mother, Daniel and Connie Bowman, Enterprise; mother and stepfather, Melissa and Shane Farris; brother, Joshua Bowman; sisters, Hannah Bowman and Kelsey Parks; grandparents, Paul and Millissia George, plus Mike and Julia Sanders; great-grandmothers: Ralphine George, and Betty Sanders; Anthony and Janet Grant; uncles, Jeremy Bowman, Marshall George, and Ashley Sanders; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Toni Gamble; aunt, Kristy Stanley; numerous cousins.
The register book may be signed or send condolences to the family at: <www.searcyfuneralhome.com>.
