Marshall "Chippee" Rufus Mauldin age 69 of Elba, AL died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Sam Self officiating. Burial services will follow in the New
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Wanda Sue Mauldin, Elba; daughters – Marsha (Claude) Daniels, Elba, and Brittany Wimberly, Dothan, AL; sister-in-law - Jackie (Jack) Smith, Panama City Beach, FL; grandsons – Levi Daniels, Elba, - John David Wimberly, and Elijah Wimberly, both of Dothan; granddaughters - Charlee Wimberly, and Selah Wimberly, both of Dothan, and Lily Daniels, Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.