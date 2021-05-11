Christine Scott

Ms. Christine Sweet-Scott age 67 of Daleville, AL died April 30, 2021. Graveside service were held Saturday May 8, 2021 at Pleasant Rest Cemetery Enterprise, AL with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Ms. Sweet-Scott was born July 26, 1953 to the late Willie and Bessie Sweet, the last child of five children. She attended Friendship Baptist Church in Enterprise. She was married to Cecil Jerome Scott, whom she spent the last 41 years with.
She was blessed with five children - Shemeka, Jaron and Laura, all of Enterprise, Trina Flowers, GA, and Lisa, Enterprise; one brother - James Sweet; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; Jimmy (Mary) and Ronnie Scott, two sisters-in-law; Beth Scott and Teresa Scott/Robinson. Three people that played a major roll in her life were Phyllis Key, Mae Flowers, Annie Surl and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, three sisters; Mrs. Ethel Sweet, Lola Sweet, and Lena Sweet Buckner, aunts; Eva Sconiers, Nora Jackson, Lola Nathan and Kate Hatten.
