Cindy Reeves of the Basin Community died on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Reeves. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Farris Reeves and her mother and father, Bobby and Lanette Boutwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Home Cemetery Fund c/o Keith Boutwell 3290 County Road 415 Elba, Alabama 36323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.