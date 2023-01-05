Clanton "Sonny" Bragg Jan 5, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Clanton "Sonny" Bragg age 69 died in a Montgomery hospital Thursday. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Elba Tigers claim runners-up trophy at basketball tournament Dennis Manning named Elba Firefighter of the Year for 2022 Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba Notice of Public Sale for A-Less Storage Brainstorms for 1/5/2023 Happy New Year from The Elba Clipper Elba Tigers back on winning track with wins over Wicksburg and New Brockton Brainstorms for 12/29/2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIn the Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama: Courtney Cummings vs Unknown Parties being the heirs of devisees of Thelma Jean BlueElba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in ElbaDeborah Lynn White HarrellTroy Bank and Trust gives away Giant Christmas StockingLaura Northey Weeks KingElba Tigers back on winning track with wins over Wicksburg and New BrocktonDennis Manning named Elba Firefighter of the Year for 2022Elba Council adopts proclamation for human trafficking awarenessRonnie Earl WeeksBrainstorms for 12/29/2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMarjorie Morrow (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
