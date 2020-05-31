Clara Mae Rodgers age 88, a resident of New Brockton, AL died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 beginning at 4:00 PM with Dr. John Grainger officiating. Burial will follow in McGhee Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Mrs. Rodgers is survived by son - Jacky (Mary) Rodgers, New Brockton; daughters - Jessica(Tim) Bowers, Elba, AL, June (Levarl) Wallace, Enterprise, AL, Janet (Manfred) Skirde, Jennifer (Farrell) Kyser, and Jeanine (Matthew) Danley all three of New Brockton, Julia(Michael) Sanders, Elba, AL. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Joseph Rodgers, along with sons, Joseph E. Rodgers, and Jimmy Dean Rodgers, as well as two grandchildren Brandy Danley, and Phillip Rodgers.
