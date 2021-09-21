Joseph Clark Bragg age 68, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in St. Vincent’s hospital in Pell City, AL. He was born on September 14, 1952, in Victoria, AL to the late Vera Nell and Grafton Bragg. Clark was one of four children, including two brothers Steve and Mitchell, both who preceded him in death and one sister Rebecca Bragg Drummond.
Funeral services were held at Kilgrove Funeral Home in Pell City with Michael Gatch, Pastor of Concord United Methodist Church conducting the service. He will be buried at Veterans National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL, 3133 Highway 119.
He is survived by his son, Shane Bragg and his daughter Brady Bragg Thompson, and their mother Susan Jacobs Bragg, along with one grandchild Haley Jo Thompson. Also surviving him are four nephews – Heath Bragg and Wesley Bragg of Victoria, Hunter Drummond of Austin , TX and Spencer Drummond of San Antonio, TX.
Prior to receiving his nursing degree from Jacksonville State University he served twenty years in the U. S. Army and retired as a Command Sergeant Major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.