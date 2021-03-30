Mr. Clayborn Sowell of New Brockton, AL died recently. Graveside services were held Sunday March 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. HardShell Cemetery New Brockton with Coleman Funeral Home Elba directing.
Clayborn Sowell was born on August 17, 1936 to the late Hosea and Rachel Sowell. Clayborn attended the New Brockton School system. He later moved to New York and retired as a truck driver. After retiring he moved back to New Brockton and served as a school crossing guard. He loved to spend time with his two grandsons, Dashaun and Ronnie Vasser.
Clayborn was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thomas Sowell; two daughters, Inette Stevens and Patricia Sowell. Clayborn leaves to cherish his memories eight children - Patricia Adams, Barbara Morgan, Bobby Stevens, Joann Stevens, Anita Stevens, Sharon Stevens, Jerry Sowell and Sue Hernandez; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Sowell (William) Thomas; two brothers, Gregory Sowell, Sr. and Gary (Joyce) Sowell; special 1st cousin James Edward Brockton and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.