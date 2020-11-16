Reverend Clyde Ben Amlong, age 81, a resident of Jack, Ala., died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 12 noon, from Shady Grove Baptist Church in Brundidge, Ala., with the Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:30 am until 12 noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Brundidge. In-lieu-of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 245, Troy, Alabama 36081.
Reverend Amlong served as a minister for churches in Dale, Henry, Houston, Coffee and Pike Counties for 55 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Clois Amlong.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Barbara Harris Amlong, Jack; children: Jeff Amlong (Jennifer), Jack, Terri Amlong, Philadelphia, Pa., Bryan Amlong (Stephanie), Enterprise, Ala.; sister: Ann Crawford, Bradenton, Fla.; four grandchildren: Lindsey Stinson (Garrett), Jack, Lawson Amlong (Abby Purvis), Wyatt Amlong, and Ivey Amlong, all of Enterprise; two great-grandchildren: Carter Stinson and Case Stinson, both of Jack; and several nieces, nephews and other family.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Flowers, Andrew Davis, Wendell McWaters, Jeremy Davis, Dennis Riley and Wade Godwald.
To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.
