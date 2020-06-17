Charles Collis Parrish 91 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. A drive through visitation will be at Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Private graveside services will be held from Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with
Rev. Bruce Williams and Rev. Tommy Green officiating. The Parrish family request that those attending the celebration of Mr. Collis's life practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Mr. Collis had a career as a TV repairman, rural mail
carrier for over 30 years, and locksmith all of which he taught himself through
correspondence courses. He was a fireman with the Elba Fire Department for
45 years. Mr. Parrish was a long-time member of Whitewater Baptist Church
and Gideon International. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to
Whitewater Baptist Church Collis Parrish Memorial Fund.
Survivors include: son - Charles Michael "Mike" (Stephanie) Parrish, Elba; grandson - Chris (Desiree) Parrish, Plant City, FL; granddaughters - Angie (Steve) James, Enterprise, AL, Mallory (Jared) Worthington, Polson, MT, and Morgan (Jamey) Hurst, Birmingham, AL; great grandson - Chip Parrish, Plant City; great granddaughters - Avery Parrish, Allison Parrish, all of Plant City, and Addison James, Enterprise, granddaughter - Audrey James, Enterprise; brother - Roy Parrish, Elba.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, is serving the Parrish family.
