Cora Sue Hussey age 78, a resident of the Victoria Community died peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at the Victoria Community Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hussey is survived by sons - Donnie (Cara) Hussey, and Jeff (Donna) Hussey; and daughter-in-law - Teresa Hussey all of Victoria, AL, along with grandchildren, Drew (Emma) Little, Steven (Emily) Little, Cheyanne Hussey, Layken Hussey, Lauren Knighten, Reid Knighten, Kerry Hussey, Kacy Hussey, Erika Hussey, and Stown Hussey. Also surviving is a great grandson - Holton Oliver of Victoria, and a brother, Reginald Stewart of Newton, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Hussey,
daughter, Rhonda Little, son, Stacy Hussey, a grandson Hobi Hussey, and by
her parents, Beatrice and Dalton Stewart.
