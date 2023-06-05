Mr. Courtney Justin Tillis, age 36, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.
He was born on June 9, 1986 to Charlie and Linda Tillis of Opp, Ala. He attended Kinston Elementary, Elba City Schools, later moving to Opp High School, where graduated in 2003. He was an outdoorsman and loved football, camping, fishing, trapping, as well as taking many adventures in the woods with his childhood friend Jesse. Courtney later in life attended Lurleen B. Wallace College in Opp, where he studied welding, as well as industrial electronics.
Courtney was an active member of the Rose and Sharon Masonic Lodge of Alabama.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Elba, with Coleman Funeral Home directing the services.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Catherine Tillis of Opp; and maternal grandparents, Oliver Howard of Florida, and Doris Thomas of New York.
Survivors include his son: K. Isaac Tillis (Joi Rhymes); daughter: Bradli LeGear (LaKisha LeGear), special friend: Jessica Rodriguez and their unborn twins; two brothers: David Mims, Charlie (April) Tillis; one sister: Crystal Tillis; nephews: Sean Oates, Devin Mims, Charlie R. Tillis III; nieces: Taylor Mims, Sienna Tillis, Alaysia Robinson; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends, as well as close friends - Mykel, Mark, Clint, and “Red”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.