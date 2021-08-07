Coy Harrison age 93, of Elba, AL died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, August 10, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Mr. Harrison worked as a machinist at Dorsey Trailers, and retired after 42 years with the company. He spent his free time farming, and could often be found tending his garden. He enjoyed fishing, and just being outside in general.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a son - Terry Harrison; and daughter-in-law - Michelle Harrison; granddaughter - Tiffany Marie (Tony) Harrison; a great grandson - Eli Harrison, all of Elba; along with two step great grandchildren - Owen and Evan Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Imogene "Jean" Tanner Harrison; by his parents, Ilester and Escar Harrison; along with three brothers, and two sisters.
