Coy Richardson

Coy Ray "Rickie" Richardson age 62, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday, April 12, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, April 15, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bruce Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from to 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Rickie is survived by his wife - Debra Ann Richardson, Elba; daughters - Amanda (Tony) Johnson, and Courtney Richardson, both of Elba; father - Coy D. (Lauretta) Richardson, Elba; sisters – Pam (Billy Joe) Berry, Tina Johnson and Elizabeth Sanders, all three of Elba, plus Kim Jones, Bonifay, FL; brothers – John Mason Richardson, and Ralph (Lois) Sanders, both of Elba; and a special sister-in-law - Sherry Weeks also of Elba; He also leaves behind grandsons - Lawson Cooper, and Chris Cooper, and Jonathan Treadway all of Elba; granddaughters - Madison Richardson, Katelynn Johnson, and Payton Treadway all of Elba; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Jean Johnson Richardson, along with three brothers, David Richardson, Allen Richardson, and Donald Lee Richardson.
