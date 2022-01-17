Mrs. Cynthia Ann Carnley, age 74, of New Brockton, Ala., departed this life Monday, January 17, 2022, at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Joel Snell officiating. Committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: Son - Randy Crawford, New Brockton, AL, Son - John Vernon Crawford, New Brockton, AL, Grandson - Ozzie Crawford, Defuniak Springs, FL, Granddaughter - Brandy Davis, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Dana Overton, Level Plains, AL, Great Grandson - Gresham Crawford, Defuniak Springs, FL, Gabriella Lynne Crawford, Sister - Dannette (James) Hataway, Elba, AL, Sister - Anita Castell, Daleville, AL, Grandson - Ozzie Crawford, Defuniak Springs, FL, Granddaughter - Brandy Davis, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Dana Overton, Level Plains, AL. She is also survived by 5 Great-Grandchildren, and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first Great-Great-Grandchild.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Carnley family.
