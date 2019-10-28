Mr. D. C. Davis, age 83, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. at his home in Ft. Lauderdale.
Funeral services were held October 26, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, Ala.
Mr. Davis was born on March 16, 1935 to the late Emma Thomas and Chris Davis of Alabama. He attended Cross Road School in Alabama. He later moved to Ft. Lauderdale and retired from Northridge Medical Center after 20 plus years of service.
He was preceded in death by his two wives; Gladiola Davis and Lucille Walker Davis; and parents, Emma Thomas and Chris Davis.
Survivors include his two daughters: Andra Inman, Bedford, Ohio, Nina Davis, Fort Lauderdale; five grandchildren and four great;grandchildren; along with his aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, and church family.
