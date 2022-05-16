Dallas Rodney Harbuck age 79, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services were held at New Haven Baptist Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022 with Rev. Mike Medley officiating. Burial followed in the New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation was at New Haven Baptist Church on Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The family requested the omission of flowers, and asked that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Harbuck, Elba; daughter, Teresa Lynne Reeves, Elba; son, Anthony Lee Harbuck, Elba; along with a brother - William Dorsey Harbuck of Arab, A:L. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Mr. Harbuck was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna Marie Harbuck, parents, Minnie Pearl and Grady Harbuck, along with siblings, Sandra Lee Reynolds, Mavis Gibbs, and Aubury Duene Harbuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.