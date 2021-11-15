SGM Emmit Dan Simmons, USA-Ret, died at his home in Enterprise, AL on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the age of 84.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Zachary officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
SGM Simmons spent 21 years and 2 months in the US Army. He was assigned to Korea for two tours, served in Germany, Okinawa and Vietnam. He served as the First Sergeant of the 66th Military Police Company. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley H. Simmons; parents, Maggie B. and William E. Simmons, six sisters and five brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Mae Simmons Enterprise; daughter, Deborah A. Davidson and her husband, Jim, of Joshua, TX; son, Timothy D. Simmons and his wife, Dottie, of Broken Arrow, OK; granddaughter, Catherine Simmons, Broken Arrow; three grandsons, Peter T. Simmons, Hyattsville, MD; Robert J. Davidson, Burleson, TX; 2nd LT. William T. Davidson, USMC, Joshua, TX; a step-daughter, Vickie Johnson and her husband, Jeff; two step-sons, Billy Joe Berry and his wife, Pam; Chris Berry; two step-grandsons, Blake Berry, Nicholas Johnson; a brother, Donald Simmons (Kitty,) Dallas, TX.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
