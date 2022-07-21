Mr. Daniel Kendall Buie Jr., age 75, died Monday, July 18, 2022. He was a resident of Ft. Caroline Gardens assisted living in Jacksonville, Fla.
Danny served his country as an E-5 in the Army in Vietnam during the years of 1965-1969.
Per his wishes, Danny will be cremated by Patterson Crematory, Jacksonville. A private service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kendall Buie Sr.; mother, Sally Mae Buie; grandparents, Henry T. Smith and Ethel Smith; sister, Patsy Minor; and nephews, Kenny and Davy Minor, all of Jacksonville.
Survivors include his son: Daniel Kendall Buie III, Elba; granddaughter: Crystal Kacpowski, Pennsylvania; one great-grandson, three great-granddaughters; along with a niece: Vicki Williams, and nephew: Tommy Minor, both of Jacksonville.
