Mr. Danny Belcher Jr., age 48, a native of Elba, Ala., died recently at St. Vincents Hospital.
Graveside services were held Aug. 22, 2019 at Shady Grove AME Cemetery.
He was born May 6, 1971 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Shirlee Belcher; and his grandparents, Ruth and Pete Belcher and Ann Crowley.
Survivors include his wife: Marlene Key-Belcher; father: Danny Belcher Sr.; son: Caynebrone (De’Andera) Belcher, Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren: Amara Sage Belcher and Jayden Johnson; stepdaughters: Candice Key, Kenyatta Key Clarke; stepson: Kenneth Murray; brother: Dion (Paige-Piper) Belcher, Birmingham; grandfather: Rev. J W Crawley, Pascagoula Miss.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
