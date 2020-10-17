Danny Joy Lawing age 74 of Equality, AL died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held from Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Tamara Gail Vincent Lawing, Equality; son - Larry Lawing, and daughter - Mary Ann Lawing, both of Houston, TX; sister - Jannie Draper, Montgomery, AL,
