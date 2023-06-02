Danny Lee Weeks age 51 of New Brockton, AL died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date..
Survivors include son - Jeremy (Jonna) Weeks, Andalusia, AL; daughters - Ashley (Morris) Childs, and Heather Weeks, both of Elba, AL; sister - Joyce Golson, Elba; step-sisters - Sheila Slawson, and Charlotte Smith, and Brenda Lee, all of New Brockton.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Weeks family.
