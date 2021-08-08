Danny W Lee

Danny Wayne Lee age 67 of Slocomb, AL died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Shirley Lee, Slocomb; daughter – Kristina (Danny) Lee, Rehobeth, AL; son - Vince (Carla) Lee, Slocomb; sisters - Dannett Campbell, Elba, AL, and Tracey Cotton, Ozark, AL; brother - Edward Lee, Slocomb; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren
