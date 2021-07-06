Mr. William Darrell Holderfield, a resident of Ozark, AL died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home. He was 61 years old. A private family memorial service will be held for Mr. Holderfield. However, condolences may be expressed at <www.HolmanFuneralHome.com>. Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark will be handling arrangements.
Mr. Holderfield was born July 27, 1959 in Fort Payne, AL. He was a 1977 graduate of Elba High School; a 1995 graduate of Enterprise State Junior College; and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education in 1998 from Troy University.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Dillard “Doug” Holderfield; his mother, Edna Deloris ‘Susie” Bowen Holderfield; niece and nephews, Megan Holderfield, Riley Holderfield and John Buchanan.
Survivors include his wife, Cheri Crocker Holderfield; one son, William Ryan “Will” Holderfield; one brother, Michael Douglas Holderfield (Rosalyn Forbes); one sister, Susan Dianne Holderfield Harrison; multiple nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.