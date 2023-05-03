David Richard Fuller age 68, a resident of Opp, AL died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. In accordance with his wishes, disposition will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He leaves behind his wife, Connie Fuller, Opp; son, Joseph (Michell) Fuller, Enterprise, AL, and Cody (Katherine Rushing) Gass of Elba; daughter, Julie Fuller, Athens, AL, daughter, Nikki (Chris) Hunter, New Brockton, AL, daughters, Raivyn (Jonathon) Lashley, and Ashley Cleghorn, both of Elba, AL, daughter, Chelsey (Justin) Rivera, Opp. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister, Patricia Fuller, Elba, brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Fuller, Elba, along with a cousin whom he viewed as another brother, Larry (Louise) Fuller also of Elba, AL.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Eugene Fuller.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Fuller family.
