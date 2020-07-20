Deanna Fowler, age 82, of Enterprise, AL, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle with Dr. John Granger officiating.
She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Tolbert and Dennis Tolbert, Ozark, AL; son-in-law, Don Jones, Opp, AL; her father and mother, Frank and Mildred Basel, Walker Valley, NY; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Rose Fowler, Jamesburg, NJ.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Fred Fowler, Enterprise, AL; daughters, Francine Jones, Enterprise, AL; Laurie Bishop (Bill) Mobile, AL; Janice Lackey (Larry) Enterprise, AL; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Basel, Walker Valley, NY; brother-in-law, Tom Fowler (Georgia) Voorhees, NJ; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church on Boll Weevil Circle Building Fund, PO Box 311701, Enterprise, AL 36331 or to First Choice Hospice, PO Box 476, Elba, AL 36323.
Friends and family may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at Search Funeral Home website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
