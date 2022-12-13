Mr. DeAnthony “Scoot” DMarcus Young, age 25, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
He was born April 28, 1997 to the late Sarah Young and Jerry Siler.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Shady Grove AME Church, Elba.
Scoot was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Young; one brother, Anthony C. Young; and his grandfather, PJ Young.
Survivors include his grandmothers: Ruby Cile Young, Elba, and Annie Pearl Henderson, Opp, Ala.; his father: Jerry Siler (Rosie), Red Level, Ala.; two brothers: Jerry Wilson, Irvin, Texas, and Antonio Edwards, Brantley, Ala.; two sisters: Sharon Kennard, Elba, and Tanisha Brunson (Brian), Opp; two uncles: Edward (Norma) Young, Elba, and Bernard Coleman of Arizona; three aunts: Ruby Levens, Elba, Joann Young Anyika of New York, and Juanita Young, Buffalo, N.Y.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.