Debbie Jared

Debbie Lindsey Jared age 68 of Elba, AL died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Memorial services will be held from Covenant Community Church on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM with
Rev. Mart Gray officiating. Visitation will be at Covenant Community Church on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A family committal services will follow at a later date.
Survivors include: husband - John Michael Jared, Sr., Elba; daughter - Lindsey Marie Jared, Elba; granddaughter - Madison Anne Dooley, Elba; brother - Scotty Lindsey, nephews - Jason (Tonya) Lindsey, and Jeremy (Ginger) Lindsey, great nieces - Keira Lindsey, Aria Lindsey, and Kaylie Shuflitowski, all of Panama City Beach, FL.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father - Charles Wesley Lindsey, mother - Dorothy Lindsey, daughter - Katylin Jared, son - John Michael Jared, Jr.,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Jared family.
