Deborah Lynn Harrell, age 68 of Gautier, MI. died November 20, 2022, at her home in Gautier, MS. surrounded by her family.
She was born June 23, 1954 in Opp, AL, the second of five children to Isaac Jesse "I.J." and Shirley Virginia (Maddox) White. She grew up in the Woodland Grove community. The family attended Woodland Grove Baptist Church where "Debby" accepted Christ as her Savior September 12, 1965.
Debby was preceded in death by her parents, I.J. and Shirley (Maddox) White, a brother-in-law, Dr. Bancroft Cooper, and her infant nephew, Isaac Kaleb White.
Left to cherish her memories are: her husband of thirty-three years, Rick; her children, daughter Wendy (Michael) Stogner of Perth, Australia, and her son, David (Deborah) Whitworth of Gulfport; her two sisters, Mary Cooper of Enterprise, AL and Sarah (David) Simmons of Gulfport, MS., and two brothers, Dean (Teresa) White of Bella Vista, AR and Jeff (Donna) White of Enterprise, AL. ; aunt Vera Kate Maddox Crozier of Illinois, and a sister-like cousin, Sandra Furr of Pell City, AL.
She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Gage, Camryn, Davon, Carson, and Madison, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Debby's final wishes were to be cremated and her ashes buried with her father and mother at the Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In remembrance of Debby, a gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a. m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Woodland Grove Baptist Church
A brief service will be held in her memory. Mr. Gary Bradshaw will officiate, and Alan and Sandra Furr will lead in song.
After the service, all are welcome to stay for a time of fellowship with the family.
In lieu of any floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made in Debby's honor to the
Memorial Hospital Oncology Fund 1340 Broad Avenue, GULFPORT, MS. 39501. Or donations to: Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P 0 Box 681, Elba, AL. 36323
