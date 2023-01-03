Mrs. Deborah Lynn White Harrell, age 68 of Gautier, Miss., passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her home in Gautier, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born June 23, 1954 in Opp, Ala., the second of five children to Isaac Jesse “I.J.” and Shirley Virginia (Maddox) White. She grew up in the Woodland Grove community in New Brockton, Ala., on a small family farm. She enjoyed playing outside with her siblings and friends and helping out in the garden. The family attended Woodland Grove Baptist Church where “Debby” accepted Christ as her Savior September 12, 1965 and was baptized one Sunday afternoon in Pea River.
She learned to sew from her mother, who worked in a sewing factory, and improved her skills through the years. Debby attended school in Elba, graduating from Elba High School with the Class of 1973. She remained close friends to many from the class that she fondly referred to as The Elba Girls of 73.
After graduation, Debby moved to Mississippi and eventually attended the Jackson County Campus of MS Gulf Coast Community College, where she earned her welding certification. With that, she landed a job at Ingalls’s Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, spending over 20 years there.
She is remembered as an outgoing and helping person. She loved living. She always wanted to help anyone she saw, no matter what they were doing. Debby loved to cook and bake cakes and had many “hobbies” that she devoted time to. From upholstery to woodworking and chalk painting, she was always busy doing something.
Debby also had a vibrant sense of humor and was a pretty good practical joker as well, just like her father. Debby has pulled some really good ones through the years now. She once rented a limo, had a large check made, and convinced everyone that she had won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. And if that wasn’t enough, Debby had several fake lottery tickets made one year, giving them to her family as Christmas presents and causing them all to think they had actually won.
She is lovingly remembered as a wonderful sister who was always there for her siblings. Debby was a loving, devoted wife and great homemaker, always doing things for her home, canning vegetables, and so much more. A loving mother to her two children and grandmother to her five grandchildren.
Her many antics and love for her family and friends will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Debby was preceded in death by her parents, I.J. and Shirley (Maddox) White, a brother-in-law, Dr. Bancroft Cooper, and her infant nephew, Isaac Kaleb White.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Rick; her children, daughter Wendy (Michael) Stogner of Perth, Australia, and her son, David (Deborah) Whitworth of Gulfport; her two sisters, Mary Cooper of Enterprise, Ala., and Sarah (David) Simmons of Gulfport, and two brothers, Dean (Teresa) White of Bella Vista, AR and Jeff (Donna) White of Enterprise; her dear beloved Aunt Vera Kate Maddox Crozier of Illinois, and a sister-like cousin, Sandra Furr of Pell City, AL. She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Gage, Camryn, Davon, Carson, and Madison, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Debby’s final wishes were to be cremated and her ashes buried with her beloved Father and Mother at the Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In remembrance of Debby, a gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Woodland Grove Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. A brief service will be held in her memory. Mr. Gary Bradshaw will officiate, and Alan and Sandra Furr will lead in song.
After the service, all are welcome to stay for a time of fellowship with the family.
In lieu of any floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made in Debby’s honor to the Memorial Hospital Oncology Fund, 1340 Broad Avenue, Gulfport, MS. 39501. This fund provides help from gas to medications to financial assistance for cancer patients with limited resources or no insurance. This is where Debby received her treatment when the cancer returned in April 2022. Debby loved helping others.
Or donations to: Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 681, Elba, AL 36323.
