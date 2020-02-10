Deborah Lee Simmons Pugh of Luverne, AL died Friday, February 7, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. She was 46 years old. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Brother Travis Meeks and Brother Freddie Turner officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
She is survived by her son, Stephen (Taylor) Pugh, Troy; daughter, Rebecca (Jordan) Barney, FL; mother, Bertha Meeks, Talladega, AL; father, James Allen Simmons, Elba, AL; brothers: Travis (Ladonna) Meeks, Troy, Jimbo (Michell) Meeks, Troy, Jeff Lang, Talladega, and Adam Meeks, Troy; sister, Kasey (Justin) Odom, New Brockton, AL; special friend, Shelia McClure, Troy; two uncles, four aunts, seven nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
