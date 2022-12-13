Delores Hornsby Williams of Enterprise, AL died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Funeral services were held Friday December 9, 2022 Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
She was born to the late John and Bernice Hornsby of South Florida. At the age of sixteen Delores moved to Coffee Springs , AL to live with her father and step mother. She graduated from Riverside Heights High School in Geneva, AL. She went to Gary Indiana to go to college and get her college degree. She married Richard Adams Sr. and to this union one child Richard Adams Jr. was born.
She later married David Williams. After retirement they relocated to Enterprise where they lived until her death.
She was a faithful membership to Pleasant Shade Baptist Church where she was a faithful Christian member, until her illness and death.
She leaves to cherish her memoires; a loving son Richard Adams Jr; two step daughters Daphne Winston of Clearwater, FL, and Divida (Sam) Johnson of Gary Indiana; six deceased brother and sisters, three grandchildren: Imari Lee, Perry Lee of Pittsburg, PA and Semaj Wilkins of Enterprise; six sisters and three brothers: M.C. Hornsby of New York, NY, Marilyn (Larry) Hadley of Slocomb, AL, Ruth A. Lindsey of Chancellor, AL; Jacob (Ola) Hornsby of Geneva, AL, Rebecca Hornsby of Hartford, AL, Ulondia (Jasper) Miller of Slocomb, Johnny F. Hornsby of Dothan, AL, Revonnia Hornsby of Slocomb, LaFrances (Will) Craig of Dothan; two very special nieces: Nethina Hornsby Lee of Pittsburg, PA, Crystal Grooms of Faydett, AL, and two sister-in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
