Dennis Bruce

Dennis Keith "Denny" Bruce age 66, a resident of Tuscaloosa, AL died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama Center in the Helen H. Hahn home in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 30, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. The family request the omission of flowers and ask memorials be made to the Evergreen cemetery fund, c/o 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323 in memory of Denny.
Mr. Bruce is survived by his sister - Barbara B. Sullivan, and brother-in-law Mickey Sullivan of Enterprise, AL, along with a brother - William H. Bruce, Jr. of Dothan, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Braswell Bruce, and William Harry Bruce, Sr., along with a brother Larry R. Bruce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.