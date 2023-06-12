Dennis Johnson

Dennis Irvin Johnson age 73 of Athens, AL died Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Diversicare of Big Springs in Huntsville, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow in the Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Ollie Sue Johnson, Athens; daughters - Kimberly (Chris) Renfroe, Pearl, MS, and Kelli (Ashley) Taylor, Gautier, MS; son - Wesley (Jessica) Johnson, Marion Junction, AL; sister - Lonza J. (James) Farkas, Coffee Springs, AL; grandchildren: Abigail Johnson, Zechariah Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Noah Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Alexandra Taylor, Robby (Kaetlyn) Gross, Matthew Gross, Luke Gross, Ryan Renfroe, Madden Renfroe, and Kaylee Grace Renfroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents - Irvin and Margaret Johnson; and by a sister - Ida Strickland.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Johnson family.
