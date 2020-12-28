Dennis Robert Heffner age 74 of Jack, AL died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 25803 HWY 87 in Elba, AL. Graveside services will be held from Chestnut Grove Community Cemetery on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lanny Shepard officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 12:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
Survivors include: son - Matthew (Gordana) Heffner, Brundidge, AL; daughter - Amanda Heffner, PA; granddaughter - Mary Margaret Heffner, Jack, grandson - Matthew Heffner, Jr., Jack; special friend - Kathryn Kelly, Jack.
