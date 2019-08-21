Dickie Cortez Maddox age 66 of Jack, AL died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at the Family Farm (702 County Road 208, Jack, AL 36346) on Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rosin Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday evening, August 23, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Mr. Maddox is survived by his wife - Patricia Maddox, Jack; sons - Michael Adam (Heather McArthur) Maddox, and Tommy (Lori) Goodale, all of Pace, FL; brothers - Sammie Michael Maddox, Ocala, FL, and Elbert Guy Maddox, Jack; and a sister - Kathy Jean Bundy of Doerun, GA. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Tristan Mikay Maddox, Jamie Coleman Maddox, Chloe Goodale, Wyatt Goodale, and Lacie Goodale.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy Jean Maddox, and Paul Coleman Maddox.
