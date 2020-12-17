Dikes Eugene Weeks age 67 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that contributions be made to the First Assembly of God Church, 1320 Highland Drive, Elba, AL 36323.
Survivors include: wife - Kathy Weeks, Elba; sons - Ashley Bryan (Monica) Weeks, Ozark, AL, and David Blake (Tasha) Weeks, Elba; grandsons - Chandler Weeks, Elba, and David Weeks, Ozark; granddaughters - Shelby Weeks, and Molly Weeks, both of Ozark, Graycee Weeks, Morgan Weeks, and Piper Weeks, all three of Elba; brother - Dwight (Lanette) Weeks, Geneva, AL.
